Virgo: You may be required to make important decisions today, which could leave you feeling tense and nervous. While you'll earn good money, the rise in expenses might make it tough to save. A family get-together will put you in the spotlight. Your partner may seek a commitment—be cautious not to promise anything you can't keep. Take advantage of new money-making ideas that come to you today. Be careful not to jump to conclusions or make hasty decisions, as this could lead to frustration. Today, you'll experience the true meaning of a happy married life. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by reciting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.