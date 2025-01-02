Virgo: Today promises sheer fun and enjoyment for those planning to venture out. However, be cautious with your finances, as there's a risk of overspending or misplacing your wallet, leading to possible losses due to carelessness. Overindulgence in outdoor activities at the expense of studies might invite criticism from your parents. Balancing your career planning with leisure is essential to meet their expectations. Remember, with extra effort, luck will likely be on your side, as today has the potential to be your day. The additional knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when interacting with your peers. Though you may plan to spend quality time with your partner, important tasks could keep you from doing so. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep and meaningful romantic conversation. Remedy: Offer Dhruva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.