Virgo: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a good buyer today and secure a profitable deal. Expect a delightful evening as relatives or friends drop by for a visit. Avoid disappointing your partner today, as you may regret it later. Surround yourself with successful people who can provide valuable insights into future trends. A shopping trip might lead you to a beautiful dress material. However, minor disagreements with your spouse over grocery shopping could irritate you. Remedy: Strengthen your love bonds by distributing kesar halwa (saffron sweet dish) to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.