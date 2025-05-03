Virgo: Think carefully before you speak today—your words, though unintentional, might hurt someone’s feelings. Be extra cautious with your belongings, as there's a chance of losing something valuable or having it stolen. Spending quality time with your family will bring warmth and joy. A simple, heartfelt smile can light up your lover’s day—don’t underestimate its power. When someone seeks your opinion, don’t hold back—your insights will be genuinely valued and appreciated. Your spouse is likely to shower you with extra attention today, making you feel truly special. A spontaneous, intimate gathering at home could turn out to be a delightful surprise. Remedy: For increased income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.