Virgo: It’s time to overcome your fears, as they drain your energy and may even shorten your life. Today, you’re likely to receive financial benefits connected to your children, which will bring you great happiness. An invitation to attend an award ceremony for your child may be a source of pride, as you see them fulfilling your hopes. You’ll feel deeply in sync with your partner’s emotions today— a sign of true love! Avoid associating with those who might damage your reputation. Intimacy with your partner will be particularly fulfilling when it comes from a place of emotional connection. You might spend time with friends or family, though be prepared for a bit of frustration if they’re eager to shop and you’re not. Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation to relieve mental stress.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.