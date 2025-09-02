Virgo: Body aches may trouble you today, so avoid unnecessary physical exertion and give yourself enough rest. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to bring good returns. It’s also a good time to engage in activities with youngsters, which will keep your energy and mood high. On the personal front, romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it memorable. Work-wise, the day will be smooth, though a pending task may require your attention later in the evening. Despite this, you will end the day on a happy note, enjoying one of the best evenings of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Enhance your health by including cardamom (a representative of Mercury) in your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.