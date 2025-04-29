Virgo: Your health will remain good today, even if the day gets hectic. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion, as it could land you in serious trouble. While your personal life has taken much of your attention recently, today you'll shift focus toward social work, charity, and helping those in need. A new relationship may bring joy and excitement. Prioritise clearing up pending correspondence. You’ll be full of fresh ideas, and the activities you choose could bring greater rewards than expected. Today, you’ll truly feel the joy of a happy married life. Remedy: Never support or engage in foeticide, and avoid harming pregnant women or new mothers. Honouring life, as Jupiter signifies, will lead to continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.