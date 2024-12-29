Virgo: Take adequate rest to recharge your energy. While the day may start on a positive note, unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Avoid letting irritating people get to you—simply ignore them. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be working overtime to bring romance into your life. Stay alert and mindful of your surroundings to embrace these moments. Focus on your work and steer clear of any emotional confrontations. Consider spending quality time with the younger members of your family by visiting a park or a shopping mall. To top it off, the day promises to be exceptionally romantic with your spouse, creating unforgettable memories. Remedy: Foster harmony in your family by keeping a white zero-watt bulb lit in the northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.