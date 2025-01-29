Virgo: Your cheerful nature will spread happiness to those around you. Financial gains from past investments are likely. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why they may get upset at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. Progress in your work is on the horizon. Engaging in charity or social work will be fulfilling, and your efforts can make a meaningful impact. An outsider may attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but together, you will overcome it. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle will enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.