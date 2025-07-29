Virgo: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. Don’t ignore it, especially if you’re also feeling weak—taking proper rest is essential. On the bright side, new income opportunities may come your way through your connections. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen ties with family and relatives. There’s also a chance of meeting someone interesting. You have the potential to achieve great things, so don’t hesitate to grab new opportunities. However, a party or gathering at home might take up more time than expected. The day will end on a beautiful note as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. Remedy: To support a healthy lifestyle, wear silver in any form.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.