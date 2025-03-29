Virgo: Avoid wasting energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on productive efforts instead. If you are married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may be prone to illness, leading to unexpected medical expenses. Friends will be there to support you if needed. You may strongly feel the absence of your partner but cherish the connection you share. With an appreciation for personal space, you’ll have ample free time today—consider playing a game or hitting the gym. A deep and meaningful romantic conversation with your spouse will strengthen your bond. While watching television might be more appealing than usual, take care of your eyes to avoid strain. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.