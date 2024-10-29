Virgo: Avoid wasting time on criticizing others, as it could impact your well-being. Be cautious with spending and stay away from risky financial deals. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring positive news for you and your family. When out with your partner, be genuine in both your appearance and behaviour. The hard work you've done in the past will start paying off today. Some of you may embark on a long journey; it will be tiring but very rewarding. Romance is in the air, making it a great day to spend quality time with your spouse. Tip: Worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp by it on Thursdays for health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.