Virgo: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to improve physical health and build mental strength. Investments made today are likely to boost your prosperity and financial security. With work pressure remaining light, you’ll get the chance to enjoy time with your family. However, harsh words from your partner might upset your mood. On the professional front, it’s a favorable day to negotiate with new clients. A pleasure trip will also bring satisfaction. In married life, your spouse may hold back from fulfilling some of your daily needs, which could leave you feeling a bit disturbed. Remedy: Feed yellow grams to cows to strengthen love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.