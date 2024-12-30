Virgo: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to avoid injuries. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also improves your health and boosts confidence. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term financial benefits. Avoid associating with individuals who might lead you toward bad habits. Positive energy will surround your love life, though you may face some resistance from senior colleagues. Stay calm and composed to navigate these challenges effectively. Feeling unable to spend enough time with family or friends might leave you upset, and today could bring similar emotions. However, it’s a day when the energies of Venus and Mars harmonize beautifully, strengthening your relationships. Remedy: To foster family happiness, offer help to your daughter, aunt (on either parent's side), or sister-in-law (spouse's sister).



Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.