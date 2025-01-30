Virgo: Keep your emotions, especially anger, in check today. Financial improvement is on the horizon. It’s a great day to strengthen relationships and reconnect with loved ones. Your love life will be exceptionally fulfilling—keep the romance alive! Stay open to fresh money-making ideas, as they could bring great opportunities. Dedicate time to helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. Marriage brings many blessings, and today, you’ll experience them all. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.