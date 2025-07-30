Virgo: Watch your diet and avoid overeating—regular visits to a health club will help you stay fit and energetic. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may fall ill, leading to unexpected medical expenses. A festive mood at home will lift your spirits—make sure to actively take part rather than staying on the sidelines. Your boldness will strengthen your romantic relationship. A journey for career growth may take shape soon, but be sure to seek your parents' approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. You may feel neglected in your relationship and decide to have an honest conversation with your partner about it. Still, you'll realise today just how much of a blessing your spouse truly is. Remedy: For financial well-being, place green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and consider using green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.