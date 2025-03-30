Virgo: Despite your high spirits, you'll find yourself missing someone who isn’t able to be with you today. You'll realize today that investing has often proven to be a wise choice for you, as any past investments are now yielding profitable returns. To your surprise, your brother will come to your rescue when you need it most. It's important to support each other and work in harmony to keep each other happy—cooperation truly is the key to life. You'll meet a friend who is caring and understanding. When negotiating a big business deal, make sure to keep your emotions in check. Taking hasty actions or jumping to conclusions could lead to an upsetting day. Your partner’s romantic side will be especially evident today. Remedy: To bring success in your business and professional life, water a banyan tree with sweetened milk.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:45 pm.