Virgo: Blood pressure patients should exercise extra caution while travelling, especially in crowded buses. Chronic health issues may flare up today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. Despite your efforts, those you live with might remain dissatisfied with you. You may encounter someone who loves you deeply, more than their own life. However, an unexpected journey could disrupt your plans to spend quality time with your family. On the brighter side, your partner’s romantic gestures will reach new heights, making the day memorable. You might find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could inadvertently upset your family members. Remedy: To overcome lethargy, consider feeding a black dog.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.