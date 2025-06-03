Virgo: Outdoor activities or sports will help you regain lost energy today. While money is important to you, don’t let financial worries affect your relationships. Your casual or careless behaviour might make your parents concerned, so talk to them and take them into confidence before starting any new project. You may plan an outing with your partner, but sudden work could force you to cancel. This might lead to some tension or arguments between you two. It’s a good day to start a new business partnership—everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, think carefully before finalising any deal. A party or gathering at home may take up most of your time today. Still, you’ll realise how lucky you are to have such a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to bring more happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.