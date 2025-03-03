Virgo: A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. However, financial concerns may keep you worried. Consider seeking advice from a trusted confidant to navigate the situation. Family members may have high expectations from you today. If you’re away from your partner, you might miss them deeply and end up talking for hours over the phone. Your partners will be supportive of your new ideas and ventures. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may struggle to do so effectively. Hugs have great health benefits, and today, you’ll receive plenty of them from your spouse, bringing warmth and comfort. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol to maintain family harmony, as it intensifies Mars’ negative effects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.