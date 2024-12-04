Virgo: You might face criticism today due to your tendency to criticize others. Keep your sense of humour intact and lower your defences to handle comments gracefully. You could spend generously on a party with friends, but your financial situation will remain stable. Children may need your assistance with their school projects. Being apart from your lover might feel particularly challenging today. There could be some disappointment as the recognition or rewards you were anticipating might be delayed. Spending the day alone with a good book could be your ideal way to unwind. After a challenging phase in your marriage, today offers a chance for some relief and positivity. Remedy: Clean your teeth daily using a bay twig to bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.