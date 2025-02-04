Virgo: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. However, past spending may catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money without a solution. Relatives or friends may drop by, making for a delightful evening. Travel could strengthen your romantic bond. While new opportunities may seem tempting, avoid making hasty decisions. You’ll have ample time for yourself today—use it to pursue your passions, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. By the end of the day, you will realize how truly beautiful your marriage is. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children for positive energy in life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.