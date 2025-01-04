Virgo: Take time to relax today and find joy in the company of close friends and family. Financial transactions will keep you occupied throughout the day, but by evening, you'll find yourself with satisfactory savings. Be mindful of your relationship with your life partner, as neglect could create distance. Spend quality time together and revisit cherished memories to rekindle the happiness of earlier days. Avoid harboring feelings of revenge toward your partner—it will only lead to frustration. Instead, approach them calmly and express your feelings honestly. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find some free time after completing household chores to watch a movie or unwind with their mobile phones. However, your spouse’s rude behavior might upset you, and someone close to you could also leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Start your day by seeking blessings from your elders by touching their feet. This will help foster harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.