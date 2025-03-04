Virgo: Social anxiety may make you uneasy today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Your efforts from the past will finally bear fruit, bringing blessings, good fortune, and the fulfilment of your wishes. Take some time to unwind with your family. The excitement of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with anticipation. However, stay vigilant at work, as a competitor might attempt to undermine you. Engaging in an interesting book or magazine can make your day enjoyable. Meanwhile, your partner will express their love in the most passionate way, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: Carrying a copper coin in your pocket will enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.