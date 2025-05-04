Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today—make the most of it by completing any pending work. If you’ve invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you’re likely to see good returns. Children may demand your time, but they will also show care and support. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger understanding with your partner. Be honest and straightforward in your communication—your determination and skills will be noticed. It’s a good day to consult a lawyer if you need legal advice. Your married life will feel joyful, as your spouse puts aside past disagreements and showers you with affection. Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sugary items like khand or mishri to bring harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.