Virgo: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even though it will be a busy day, you'll still manage to recharge your energy. Past overspending may catch up with you, leaving you in need of money, but you may find it hard to get. However, good advice from family members could lead to financial gains. You may also experience the joy of love today. Although you'll be busy, you'll still find time in the evening to do something you enjoy. It's a day filled with excitement—you and your spouse will reach new heights of love and romance. You might feel the urge to leave the house quietly to deal with an internal conflict, but finding a solution may prove difficult. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to ensure continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.