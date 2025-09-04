Virgo: Fitness and weight-loss efforts will help you move toward better health. Investments made earlier on the advice of someone unfamiliar may bring you good returns today. Alongside personal life, try engaging in charitable activities—they will give you peace of mind, but remember to maintain balance with family matters. You may meet someone interesting, and fresh money-making ideas could also come your way. Recognition or reward for the help you once offered will put you in the spotlight. In marriage, you will realise that true love goes far beyond physical intimacy. Remedy: Wear or include more green in your clothing to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.