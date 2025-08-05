Virgo: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high today, which may even allow you to take part in a sports activity or competition. Try using your creativity to earn some extra income. Spending quality time with your family will help you relax and recharge. However, your day might get slightly disrupted due to interference from your spouse’s family. At work, your professional skills may be put to the test, so stay focused and give your best to achieve the desired outcome. You might feel the need to step out alone today without informing anyone. While you'll be by yourself, your mind will be full of thoughts. Your spouse may make certain demands that could cause you stress, so try to handle the situation calmly. Remedy: For a joyful and fulfilling love life, gift your partner blue-hued flowers like orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.