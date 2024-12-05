Virgo: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders, as this will bring good fortune. Spending quality time with children will add joy and meaning to your day. Work may take a backseat as you revel in the comfort and deep connection of your partner’s embrace. Artists and working women, in particular, will find this day to be exceptionally productive. Use your free time wisely by engaging in heartfelt conversations with younger family members. Later, enjoy a meaningful and soulful chat with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Boost positivity and luck in your family life by performing acts of kindness, such as setting up free water kiosks for those in need.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.