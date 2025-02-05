Virgo: People with blood pressure issues may find red wine helpful in managing their levels and keeping cholesterol in check, while also promoting relaxation. Financially, the day brings a mix of ups and downs—you can gain monetary benefits, but only through dedicated effort. Your love life will flourish, with deeper companionship and positive energy surrounding your relationship. Hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. By evening, you may receive good news from a distant place. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today is likely to fulfill that desire. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15-20 minutes in the early morning to improve overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.