Virgo: Take some time to unwind with close friends. Those struggling with financial difficulties may receive unexpected money today, resolving several problems instantly. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their confidence. Your love life is becoming more enchanting—embrace the magic. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new technologies and enhance your skills. Today, you may prefer solitude over socializing, possibly spending your free time cleaning the house. A series of disagreements may create tension, making it difficult to reconcile with your spouse. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.