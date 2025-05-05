Virgo: Your energy will be high today. You may feel like traveling and spending money, but doing so could lead to regret—be cautious with your expenses. Your spouse will stay supportive, even if your behavior is a bit unpredictable. A romantic proposal may come your way. You might invest in new technology to make your work faster and more efficient. Your quick response to challenges will earn you appreciation. Take a moment to notice how caring your spouse truly is—you’ll feel lucky to have them by your side. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, always wear clean and properly washed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.