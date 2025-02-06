Virgo: Your optimistic attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. However, financial difficulties may cloud your ability to think clearly. Take some time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your charm and charisma will work in your favour today. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, expect a breakthrough that turns things around. An unexpected visit from a relative might demand your time and attention. Your spouse will be overflowing with love and positive energy, making the day even more special. Remedy: Show care and compassion by assisting differently-abled individuals—this will bring great financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.