Virgo: Low energy levels may feel draining, but it’s important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to overcome health challenges. A sudden influx of funds will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Criticizing others unnecessarily might attract disapproval from relatives, so it’s wise to reflect on this habit and work on changing it. Interference from a third party could strain your relationship with your partner, so handle the situation with care. Your professional skills will face scrutiny, requiring focused efforts to achieve desired outcomes. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family time, managing it effectively might remain a challenge. Additionally, your spouse’s behaviour could impact your professional relationships, so tread carefully. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into water to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.