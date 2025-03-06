Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for your hopes and desires to come true. Avoid lending money to relatives who have yet to repay previous loans. This is a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Small acts of kindness and love can make your day truly special. Work looks promising, bringing positivity and productivity. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. With just a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" 11 times daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.