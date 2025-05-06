Virgo: Today, you may find yourself lost in childhood memories, which could stir up some unnecessary emotional stress. A part of your anxiety might come from feeling like you've lost the ability to be carefree and childlike. On the positive side, someone of the opposite sex could help you gain financially in your job or business. It's also a good time to think about home improvement projects. Your love life might face some challenges today, so stay patient and understanding. Avoid taking your seniors for granted — showing respect will help maintain harmony at work. Use your strong self-confidence to step out, meet new people, and build useful connections. Married life might bring a few ups and downs today, so handle situations with care. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.