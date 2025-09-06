Virgo: Strengthen your mental resilience to lead a more contented life. Today, financial gains in business or work are likely with the support of someone from the opposite sex. A gift from a relative living abroad will also bring you joy. Be mindful of your words with your partner—avoid being harsh or inappropriate. If you manage to carve out time for yourself despite a busy schedule, use it productively to build a brighter future. Stay cautious, as a stranger may create misunderstandings between you and your partner. Otherwise, it’s a day to simply relax, appreciate life’s blessings, and avoid unnecessary exertion. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony, distribute chocolates to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.