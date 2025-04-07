Virgo: It’s a cheerful day filled with laughter, and most things will go the way you want. Make sure to value both time and money—if not, you could face difficulties and challenges in the near future. Before making any final decisions, consult your family members. Taking decisions on your own may lead to problems. Focus on creating harmony within your family—it will help you achieve better results. If you're social and active within your group, someone special may take notice of you. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone around you. Time passes quickly, so make the best use of every moment. Today, you’ll truly feel how important you are to your life partner. Remedy: For better financial stability, offer food items made with jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or someone you see as a father figure.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.