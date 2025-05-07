Virgo: Today is a great day to restart your journey towards better health. You’ll be handling money matters throughout the day, but by the end, you should be able to save a good amount. It’s time to let go of any dominating behavior at home. Work together with your family and support each other through life’s ups and downs. This positive change in your attitude will bring them a lot of happiness. A sudden shift in your romantic mood may leave you feeling uneasy. Be honest and clear in your communication—your focus and skills will be noticed. Learn to make the most of your free time; otherwise, you risk falling behind. Your spouse might show more concern for their own family than yours today, which could bother you. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationship, gift your partner something made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 p.m.