Virgo: You will find relief from the tensions and pressures that have been troubling you for a long time. Today is the right moment to make lifestyle changes that can help keep these stresses away permanently. The arrival of money can ease several financial worries. However, someone close may overreact to financial matters, causing some uneasy moments at home. Your love life is set to reach new heights, with the day beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in shared dreams. A dominating attitude at work could attract criticism from colleagues. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up a significant part of your day. Love and good food will define the joys of your married life today, offering a truly delightful experience. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, chant Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.