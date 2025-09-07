Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind is the gateway of life, shaping both good and bad experiences, and guiding you in solving problems with clarity. Stay alert at the workplace, as a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. A family social gathering will bring relaxation and joy. This is a good time to resolve old quarrels before they drag on any longer. Your good deeds may earn you recognition at work. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and enjoy activities you love. However, interference from relatives could create tension in your married life. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and friend circle, as this will also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.