Virgo: Pressure from both work and home may make you irritable today. On the positive side, you and your spouse can have constructive discussions about finances and future wealth planning. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring joy, celebration, and togetherness. Try to avoid falling into the habit of infatuation too quickly. At work, adapt to the circumstances and stay quiet unless necessary—unwanted remarks could land you in trouble. Most of your day will be occupied with shopping and other activities. Romance will blossom beautifully, though minor health issues may bother you. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermilion, and a silver-foiled chola (robe) to Lord Hanuman to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.