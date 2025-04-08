Virgo: Your impulsive behavior might hurt your relationship with your spouse. Think carefully about the consequences before doing or saying anything unwise. If you're feeling low, try taking a short break to refresh your mind. New sources of income may come through people you already know. At home, the cheerful mood of family members will lift your spirits. Your love life will feel especially blessed today. Those involved in creative fields like art or theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. It's also a great day to attend social or religious events. Your spouse might be planning a romantic surprise for you — respond warmly and enjoy the moment. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.