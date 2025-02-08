Virgo: Open up to your spouse about family concerns and spend quality time together to strengthen your bond as a loving and nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, creating a more spontaneous and free-flowing connection between all of you. Financial gains are likely today, but consider giving to charity or making donations to experience a deeper sense of mental peace. This is also a favorable time for those seeking a matrimonial alliance. With persistence and effort, luck will be on your side today. Enjoy some relaxation and entertainment, as the day promises delightful moments. Your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever, strengthening your appreciation for your partner. While sharing experiences, resist the urge to exaggerate—staying truthful will keep things more meaningful. Remedy: Mix jaggery or sugar with wheat dough and offer it to cows to help overcome feelings of exhaustion.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 2 pm.