Virgo: Make the most of this wonderful day by engaging in activities that uplift your spirit. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, bringing joy to your relationships. Romance and social interactions will be on your mind, even with unfinished tasks waiting. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have ample free time—consider playing a game or hitting the gym for a refreshing change. A wave of nostalgia will bring back cherished romantic moments with your spouse. Following the same routine daily can lead to mental fatigue, and you may experience this today. Remedy: If you feel mentally unsettled, feed birds with a mix of seven different grains to restore balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2 pm.