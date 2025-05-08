Virgo: Drive carefully today, especially around turns—someone else’s carelessness could cause trouble. You might receive unexpected financial gains, which will brighten your day. However, avoid being too bossy with family members, as it could lead to arguments and criticism. Hold back on overly emotional or romantic talk with your partner—it may not be the right time. It's a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you're working, pay close attention to your business dealings. You may want to spend your free time doing something you love, but an unexpected guest might interrupt your plans. If you're letting others influence you more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.