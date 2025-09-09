Virgo: Focus on cultivating positive thoughts today. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans, as it may only create unnecessary strain. The cheerful mood of family members will brighten the home atmosphere, but with your partner, be extra mindful—small issues could easily upset them. Attending lectures or seminars will inspire fresh ideas for growth and development. It’s also a good day to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes, as they could consume your time and energy. On the personal front, your spouse’s off mood might leave you feeling slightly annoyed. Remedy: Share cooked or sweetened yellow rice with the poor and needy to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.