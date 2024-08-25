Here are some Krishna Janmashtami wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones:
Wishes:
- Wishing you a blessed Krishna Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna bring joy, prosperity, and love to your life.
- May the divine grace of Lord Krishna always be with you. Wishing you a Happy Janmashtami filled with love and laughter.
- On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!
- May the melody of Krishna’s flute fill your life with eternal joy and peace. Happy Janmashtami!
- Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the blessings of Lord Krishna be always with you.
Quotes:
- "The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." – Bhagavad Gita
- "Whenever there is a decline in righteousness and an increase in unrighteousness, O Arjuna, at that time I manifest myself on earth." – Bhagavad Gita
- "The key to happiness is the reduction of desires." – Lord Krishna
- "Set your heart upon your work but never its reward." – Bhagavad Gita
- "You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work." – Bhagavad Gita
Messages:
- May Lord Krishna’s blessings bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity on this Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna!
- On this Janmashtami, let’s celebrate the birth of Kanha Ji with love and devotion in our hearts. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
- May your life be filled with love, peace, and happiness as we celebrate the birth of our beloved Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!
- Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Sending you my best wishes on Krishna Janmashtami.
- May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
Greetings:
- Jai Shree Krishna! Wishing you a joyful and blissful Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless you with good health and happiness.
- On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true, and may Nand Gopal bless you with success and prosperity.
- Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with endless devotion. May He guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Janmashtami!
- As we celebrate the birth of the most playful and beloved Lord Krishna, may He fill your life with good health, wealth, and happiness.
- On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your worries and sorrows. Jai Shree Krishna!
Feel free to share these with your friends, family, or social media to spread the joy and blessings of Krishna Janmashtami!