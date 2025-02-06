Jaya Ekadashi is an important Hindu fasting day observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Magha (January–February). It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to bring spiritual purification, liberation from past sins, and blessings of prosperity.

Jaya Ekadashi 2025 Date: Saturday, February 8.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:26 PM on Feb 07, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 08:15 PM on Feb 08, 2025.

Significance of Jaya Ekadashi

According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on this day helps devotees attain moksha (salvation) and removes all forms of negativity and sins. It is said that even grave sins like Brahmahatya (killing a Brahmin) can be absolved through sincere fasting and prayers on this day.

The Padma Purana narrates a story where a Gandharva (celestial musician) named Malyavan was cursed to become a demon due to his wrongdoing in Indra’s court. However, by unknowingly observing Jaya Ekadashi, he was freed from the curse and regained his celestial form. This highlights the power of this Ekadashi in liberating individuals from suffering and past karma.

Rituals of Jaya Ekadashi

Fasting – Devotees observe a strict fast by avoiding grains, pulses, and certain vegetables. Some opt for a nirjala (waterless) fast, while others consume fruits and milk.

Worship of Lord Vishnu – Special pujas, Vishnu Sahasranama recitation, and Bhagavad Gita readings are performed. Devotees offer tulsi leaves, fruits, flowers, and lamps to Lord Vishnu.

Night Vigil (Jagran) – Many devotees stay awake the entire night chanting Vishnu bhajans and reading scriptures.

Charity and Donations – Offering food, clothes, or donations to Brahmins, the poor, and cows is considered highly auspicious.

Jaya Ekadashi is a highly significant day for devotees of Vishnu, offering a chance to purify the soul, seek divine blessings, and attain liberation from worldly suffering. Observing it with sincerity and devotion is believed to bring immense spiritual and material benefits.