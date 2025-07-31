Leo: Today brings a chance to unwind and relax. A soothing oil massage can help ease muscle tension and refresh your body. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. You may also make some positive changes at home that uplift the atmosphere. If you're going on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep things smooth. It’s a great day to focus on your goals — recharge yourself and stay committed to achieving them. Don’t hesitate to seek support from your friends; their encouragement will boost your confidence and keep you on track. Some good news from afar may reach you by evening. Although a misunderstanding could arise today, a calm conversation will help resolve it easily. Remedy: Gift your partner a piece of platinum jewellery or accessory to strengthen and energise your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.